Major Movie Stars Walk Out of Film Premiere Without Warning

The cast of the upcoming Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer (2023), walked off stage during one of their film premiers, and here’s why.

The SAG-AFTRA Strike and What You Need to Know

SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is a labor union whose members include some of the most famous actors and actresses in the entertainment industry. The SAG-AFTRA’s National Board planned to vote Thursday morning on whether or not to go on strike, with a news conference coming out just moments ago. The SAG-AFTRA has voted to go on strike, which has led significant studios like Walt Disney Pictures and Universal Pictures to come to a grinding halt on television and film production. This would mark the first time in 63 years that actors and writers have gone on strike in Hollywood and nationwide. The dispute is between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, a trade association representing the larger and more known corporations like Disney, Netflix, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Actors are seeking a new contract with the AMPTP where they expect the association to realize how the streaming services have changed the game and how digital technology has risen from what was once a more leveled playing field.

Major Film Studios Halt Production Following SAG-AFTRA Strike Announcement

As the announcement just came out about the SAG-AFTRA strike moving forward, major film studios like Disney, Universal, Warner Bros, and Netflix will immediately halt all production of movies and television. Only the television shows and films that employ SAG-AFTRA members internationally include almost all your favorite television shows and movies. With this news coming out and the SAG-AFTRA strike commencing at midnight, there’s no telling what will happen in the coming days for actors and writers. Actors and Writers in New York, Los Angeles, and more have walked out in solidarity to the impending strike commencing at midnight. Movie theaters across the country are also likely to be directly affected by this news as the release of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 has hit theaters. Feature films already released on digital will also likely decrease sales due to the strike. Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures will also likely be directly affected by this news. The covid 19 pandemic caused a vast revenue dip for the film industry a few years back – so much so that it’s still being felt in 2023.

‘Oppenheimer’ Cast Walk Out of Premier in Solidarity Following SAG-AFTRA Strike

According to The Weekly Cut on Twitter, the cast of Oppenheimer (2023) walked out during their UK film premier following the news of the SAG-AFTRA strike commencing.