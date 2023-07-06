Britney Spears Allegedly Assaulted by NBA Star’s Security Team, Sparking Police Investigation

It appears that pop star icon Britney Spears cannot catch a break. On top of constantly being the subject of mental health questions, the musician was involved in an altercation with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team. He was recently drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, whose security force was with the player at the time of the incident. First reported by TMZ, Spears had approached the star, being a fan of the player, and tapped him on the shoulder to get a picture. However, his overzealous security team allegedly backhanded her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted in Vegas, after a member of NBA star Victor Wembanyama's security backhanded her in the face. The singer has filed a police report. 🔗: https://t.co/VppzPOP26B pic.twitter.com/CEccnYWdfS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

Related: Britney Spears Once Went On an INSANE Disney World Shopping Spree

The interaction occurred last night at Catch, a restaurant that is part of the ARIA hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Britney Spears was at the restaurant with her husband, Sam Asghari, and two others. Fans had bombarded her at the casino, which could have caused the mistaken violence from Wembanyama’s security team.

When Spears approached the athlete for a picture, she was allegedly taken down by Damian Smith, Director of Team Security for the Spurs. He allegedly backhanded her, causing her to fall and her glasses to be knocked off her head. Security footage seems to indicate that Smith initially pushed Spear’s hand away, and her own hand was what struck her. However, the velocity of the push could be called into question here.

Britney Spears has since filed a police report, and she is meant to meet face-to-face with Vegas PD to discuss the incident. Additional details indicate that this will be treated as a criminal investigation, and Metro PD is taking it “as seriously as a heart attack.”

Regardless of the situation, this is certainly not a good look for the Spurs. The security head should have known better than forcefully attempting to get someone away from, Wembanyama. It is understood that certain people can become a bit forceful when trying to get an autograph or pic, but excessive force is certainly not warranted.

Britney Spears has been under scrutiny for some time. After being released from her controversial conservatorship, the singer began to post NSFW images on her social media. She also deleted her Instagram, resulting in fans thinking she had been in danger and the authorities checking on her at her house.

She has likely had enough of being in the headlines, and this incident will not improve things.

Related: Actor’s Suicide Reveals Disney and AMC Mental Health Crisis

No additional details are released, but we will update this article as soon as more information about the investigation becomes available.

Are you upset Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!