Disneyland Guest In Wheelchair Assaulted

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” However, some days Disneyland is not the happiest place for some Guests.

Disneyland has two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park has attractions like “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and many others. Disney California Adventure Park includes attractions like The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’ Around the World, Goofy’s Sky School, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT!

Guests visiting Disneyland tend to have a wonderful time, but others have reported having to deal with “Karens” who try and ruin their Disney experiences. Over the course of the last couple of years, Guests have reported seeing Cast Members and Guests fighting, yelling about line jumpers, and other unruly actions. Disney Cast Members have seen it all, from Guests being assaulted, to Guests breaking the rules and having to be removed from the Disney Parks.

One TikTok recently went viral after the user said that she was physically assaulted while at Disneyland Resort and she stated that Disneyland and Disney security “did nothing to help them.”

You can see the video, shared by jurassicjosey, below:

The two Guests were stopping to throw something away when the user says she was assaulted by a man on an ECV. The man yelled an inappropriate word to her and then ran her over with his scooter. After this experience, the woman went to Disneyland security and said that they caught the man and he claimed it was an accident. Disneyland security and Anaheim Police could not do anything since there were no witnesses.

While we wish this would not have happened, the hope is that these Guests still had a magical time at Disneyland.

Disney Cast Members try their best to please and help Disney Park Guests to have a safe and enjoyable time while visiting their favorite Parks, whether that be at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort.

Have you ever had an experience like this at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!