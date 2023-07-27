Brie Larson Couldn’t Stand Working With Her Best Marvel Star

Brie Larson has taken the place of beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr, but it turns out she can’t actually stand working with a different, extremely beloved co-star.

The Captain Marvel (2019) star is set to return to the MCU for her first starring role since Avengers: Endgame (2019) in The Marvels, in which she reprises the role of cosmically-empowered space defender Carol Danvers alongside Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani).

However, it turns out there was another very significant Marvel star who had to be inserted into The Marvels via post-production digital trickery, because Brie Larson just could not be around them on set.

Brie Larson Has a Several Allergy Problem

As Captain Marvel fans know, the breakout character of the 2019 movie was not Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers, Samuel L Jackson’s de-aged Nick Fury, or even Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader Talos.

Instead, the best part of Captain Marvel was Goose, the cat who turned out to be a flerken, one of the most bloodthirsty and terrifying aliens in the universe.

Goose

However, according to Entertainment Weekly, Brie Larson has a severe allergy to cats and could not actually be present on set with the two cat actors portraying Goose for either Captain Marvel or The Marvels.

Goose Is Often Completely CGI

Instead, Goose was added into the movies via CGI whenever he was present in a scene with Brie Larson, who very literally could not work with cats.

Brie Larson recently revealed, “I’m still allergic… I hope that changes. But until it does, a lot of the CGI budget goes towards me and the cat.”

Having to digitally insert an adorable orange cat/horrific tentacle beast into movies probably wasn’t what has caused The Marvels to be delayed three different times, but it couldn’t have helped the overworked digital effects artists.

‘The Marvels’ Has Even More Cats

Notably, the trailers for The Marvels have revealed that the movie has more cats/flerken than ever, this time in the form of numerous adorable kittens. While it is unclear whether Brie Larson will be in any scenes with these baby cats (who may well be Goose’s numerous offspring), it is likely that there was some CGI involved in having the kittens floating in zero gravity.

Hopefully, she got along better with Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani than she does with cats, but at this point, we’ll believe pretty much anyone is CGI.

