‘Star Wars’ Series Halts Production Without Warning, Report Claims

It looks like one of the Star Wars shows is currently on hold for the foreseeable future, according to a report from Deadline.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Continues Throughout Country

SAG-AFTRA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, is a labor union whose members include some of the most famous actors and actresses in the entertainment industry. The SAG-AFTRA’s National Board planned to vote Thursday morning on whether or not to go on strike, with a news conference coming out just moments ago. The SAG-AFTRA has voted to go on strike, which has led significant studios like Walt Disney Pictures and Universal Pictures to come to a grinding halt on television and film production. This would mark the first time in 63 years that actors and writers have gone on strike in Hollywood and nationwide. The dispute is between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, a trade association representing the larger and more known corporations like Disney, Netflix, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Actors are seeking a new contract with the AMPTP where they expect the association to realize how the streaming services have changed the game and how digital technology has risen from what was once a more leveled playing field.

No More Shows Like ‘Ahsoka,’ ‘Andor, ‘Mandalorian’ in the Future?

Announced last week, Disney CEO Bog Iger confined that effectively immediately, all production on Star Wars and Marvel content would halt for the foreseeable future. During the interview with Squawk Box, Disney CEO Bob Iger re-confirmed that the company will be “spending less on what they make and making less” projects like Star Wars and Marvel. Iger was firmly asked whether or not he meant that Disney would be pulling back from Star Wars and Marvel; Iger simply responded with a firm “Yes.” From the official interview from Squawk Box, Iger had this to say about his future comments on Star Wars and Marvel content:

Yep. And pull back, not just to focus, but it’s also part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make and making less. – Bob Iger CEO of Walt Disney

Effective immediately, all television and film production will shut down, which includes significant studios like Disney, Universal, Netflix, and Warner Bros. The film production shutdown comes after the SAG-AFTRA strike was voted on and officially announced to commence at midnight. As the announcement just came out about the SAG-AFTRA strike moving forward, major film studios like Disney, Universal, Warner Bros, and Netflix will immediately halt all production of movies and television. Only the television shows and films that employ SAG-AFTRA members internationally include almost all your favorite television shows and movies. The list is too big to try and fit into this article.

Now, as more studios suffer production haltings, a Star Wars Disney+ show has stopped filming, according to a report from Deadline.

‘Andor’ Season Two Stops Filming Indefinitely

According to Deadline, Andor season two has shut down production following the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike nationwide. Deadline mentions how the show has paused temporarily as it has become the latest victim of the actor/writer strikes. The show remains in production overseas at the UK Pinewood Studios, but further production here in the United States has halted, which is a big chunk of the show as it tries to continue filming. No date has been released on when this show can continue production. Show Creator Tony Gilroy told Deadline last week that the studios were “recklessly careless” with the industry. He later added:

I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry. In such a strange way, we’ve become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love. – Tony Gilroy ‘Andor’ Show Creator

Inside the Magic will follow this news closely as more shows and films are halted from production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.