Universal Gives Update on Closed Portion of Beloved Attraction

A beloved Universal attraction has suffered a massive portion of its ride to being shut down for quite some time without any real reason or indication of when Guests can expect it to open again. It seems we finally have some updates about this ride.

What’s Been Going On at Universal Orlando?

As I mentioned above, there’s been a lot of news coming out of Universal Orlando Resort over the last few weeks.

Today, Universal opened a Minions-themed retail experience ahead of its highly anticipated opening of the new Villain-Con Minion Blast ride, coming this summer to Universal.

Universal has yet to make official announcements for Halloween Horror Nights besides a few fan rumors and speculations. Universal did announce the new tagline and merchandise line for this upcoming spooky event.

Universal also works hard to create a new nighttime show inside Universal Studios Florida. A unique tribute store also opened for the summer, themed around the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park (1993).

Regarding that ride that has had a portion of it closed for quite some time, has finally gotten an update from Universal.

Universal Updates Us on Skull Island: Reign of Kong – A Beloved Attraction

Skull Island: Reign of Kong is an indoor/outdoor attraction inside Islands of Adventure. Per the official information about the ride on the Universal website:

Brave the dangers of a mysterious island where few have dared to venture. On your treacherous jungle expedition, prehistoric predators and vile creatures attack from all sides. Just as all seems lost, the most colossal ape ever to walk the Earth—King Kong—hurls himself between you and certain doom. Is he your hero or the ultimate foe?

The ride’s technology and final animatronic are one of the best in the country. The ride is famous and usually has a wait time of around 30-45 minutes, sometimes more on those spicy hot days.

The outdoor portion of the ride has been closed for quite some time, keeping Guests wondering when Universal would update us on this and why the part of the ride is down. The outdoor portion takes you through the front gates of Skull Island, where the locals keep the King of the Island inside and away from wandering visitors.

Orlando Amusement is a popular theme Park update account where folks can get all their Universal Orlando updates with accurate and fresh results daily, making them a fan favorite (including me, I love them!).

Orlando Amusement spoke with Team Members on June 5 about the attraction’s outdoor portion, and this is what they found out:

The outdoor portion of Skull Island: Reign of Kong is still not in use. Team members have informed us that it is still closed due to an ongoing technical issue. – Orlando Amusement on Twitter

There you have it, folks: due to an ongoing technical issue, it will be some time until we get to ride through those massive gates and experience the outdoor portion of the Skull Island: Reign of Kong ride. You can still experience the attraction for yourself as the ride has not shut down completely.

