Universal Studios Orlando Demolishes Area for Big Expansion

Universal Orlando Resort, also known as Universal Studios Orlando, is making major preparations for expansions coming soon.

Universal Orlando Resort — which is home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal CityWalk– gives Guests the opportunity to explore popular and iconic attractions, all from many of their favorite movies. E.T. Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter are just some of the attractions and experiences you’ll enjoy during a visit at Universal Studios Orlando.

Though many insiders have already pegged Universal Orlando as the “industry leader” in theme parks, with an all-new theme park called Epic Universe set to open in 2025, the company isn’t stopping there.

They’re currently in the midst of creating an all-new land, titled Illumination Avenue. As soon as Guests enter the land, they’ll be greeted by a fun, photo-worthy “Minion Land” marquee featuring 22 Minions before embarking on the mischief that awaits along Illumination Ave. From blasting their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast to savoring tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe to snacking on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana and meeting fan-favorite characters along the way.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is a fully interactive gaming experience that Guests will be able to compete against one another. They’ll also be able to stop inside Minion Cafe, which includes three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto. The land will also feature Bake My Day sweet shop, Pop-a-Nana (banana-flavored popcorn), Freeze Ray Pops, and the Illumination Theater, where you can meet several of your favorite characters, including Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film Sing –\Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny.

As part of the expansion, Universal Studios Florida has demolished a large area of its entrance. If you visit the theme park currently, you’ll notice that construction walls are up and that you are being navigated slightly differently. This is just another refurbishment that’s taking place at the theme park in preparation for Minion Land to open.

Of course, it doesn’t even stop there. Universal Orlando is also in the midst of revamping its former Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which is rumored to be themed to DreamWorks. While the company hasn’t confirmed anything yet, the expectation is that this attraction could open in 2024.

Are you excited about the expansions coming to Universal Studios Florida? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!