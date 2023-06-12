Universal Orlando Closes Iconic Location Indefinitely

Universal Orlando Resort is continuing its major construction.

If you’ve visited Universal Orlando over the last few months, you’ve likely noticed that there are plenty of construction walls going up around the theme parks. While Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is the biggest construction project happening, there’s also a lot coming soon at the two existing theme parks.

At Universal Studios Florida, the Woody Woodpecker KidZone closed permanently to make way for “new and exciting” animated experiences. At the front of the theme park, Universal Studios Orlando is close to opening its all-new Minion Land, which will be home to Villain-Con Minion Blast and several other experiences.

At Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Poseidon’s Fury just closed permanently inside the Lost Continent. The walkthrough attraction had served as the “anchor attraction,” for the land and, with its closure, many insiders have speculated that the entire land will close permanently to make way for new experiences and attractions, potentially related to a Wizarding World of Harry Potter or Jurassic Park expansion, or even a new Legend of Zelda experience. Universal has also made refurbishments to several of the areas in the theme park, including Marvel Super-Hero Island, Toon Lagoon, and Seuss Landing.

Now, as part of the ongoing refurbishments happening, Universal Orlando has announced a closure of an iconic location.

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous, which of course is located in Seuss Landing, has closed for refurbishments and does not have a reopening date at this time.

The popular restaurant, which is located across from the Caro-Seuss-el, and beside One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, offers Guests a ton of different food options, including fried chicken, pizza, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, and chicken Caesar salad, just to name a few. In addition, there is a track that runs through the restaurant as part of The High in the Sky Seuss Trolly Train Ride.

At this time, no other closures have been announced for Universal’s Islands of Adventure other than The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle, which is a show that happens periodically at the theme park, but does not have a set schedule.

