Tom Cruise Jumps Ship to James Gunn’s DCU, Report Says

Tom Cruise might be making a huge career change and joining the DCU for a secretive role in James Gunn’s new universe.

The DC Universe is undergoing quite a few changes. Warner Bros. Discovery has invested lots of money into a large reboot with James Gunn and Peter Safran as the lead. This new chapter for the DCU won’t begin until 2025 with Superman: Legacy, but some groundwork for the DC Universe has begun. The Flash attempted to reboot the franchise with a new movie focused on the Multiverse and led fans to see how the DCEU and Zack Snyder’s vision have faded.

Henry Cavill and other stars won’t return to DC in their iconic roles. New actors will star as Superman and Batman, with other super heroes in the Justice League potentially keeping their roles. Ezra Miller is one of these stars that might keep their part even if fans are not happy with the actor’s performance in the last year.

Gunn has been making a lot of progress in setting up different projects, but one of them might actually include Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible actor has never starred in a huge role for DC or Marvel yet, but almost starred as Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. took the role. If DC is successful in keeping Tom Cruise, there’s a chance that the new reboot might be super successful.

Cruise has already been used for DC’s marketing as the actor got a special screening for The Flash (2023), shared his thoughts, and reviewed the movie for DC. This could be an early sign of James Gunn finding a way to convince the actor that his time to join DC is now.

According to One Take News, Cruise is currently being courted to join the DCU, but the role Gunn wants him to take is unknown:

Tom Cruise is reportedly being courted for a DC Studios project. (via @TheComixKid)

Cruise would make a good Hal Jordan, Ra’s Al Ghul, Green Arrow, Deathstroke, etc. If DC can get the actor involved in one of their projects in Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, it would really help the franchise gain some traction since someone like Tom Cruise could end up being a huge draw for new fans and help Warner Bros. Discovery with their large investment into a reboot.

