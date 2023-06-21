Disney+ Poaches Netflix’s Star Producer in Major Win for Original Content

Dahmer producer Ryan Murphy is parting ways with Netflix in favor of a major deal with Disney+, according to Bloomberg. Before Netflix, Murphy was the titan of television, known for Glee, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story.

Sources close to Murphy allegedly revealed that the producer spent the last year negotiating with The Walt Disney Company, reportedly ironing out most of the contract before the WGA strikes began in May. The source remained anonymous, warning that Murphy could still pull out of the deal at any time. The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, and representatives for Murphy declined to speak with Bloomberg.

Murphy spent years working at FOX with current Disney entertainment co-chair Dana Walden. The executive joined Disney when the network purchased 20th Century Fox – just a year after Murphy signed his $300 million deal with Netflix in 2018.

If true, Murphy’s departure is a significant loss for Netflix, which has struggled to maintain its frustrated subscriber base amid constant cancellations and a stricter password-sharing policy. The streaming giant recently shuttered its entire DVD rental department, officially parting with its roots.

Murphy’s first Netflix projects – The Politician, Hollywood, The Prom (2020), and Ratched – overwhelmingly flopped, leading many to question if a prolific and beloved television producer could successfully transition to streaming. But he found his footing with DAHMER-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and continued drawing audiences in with The Watcher.

Despite recent layoffs and cost-cutting measures, Disney appears very interested in Murphy’s talent. The Walt Disney Company owns much of Murphy’s television portfolio following the FOX acquisition, a position Bloomberg speculates they’ll leverage to save on royalties.

As executives work to make Disney+ profitable, removing unpopular content and moving to an ad-tier subscription model, the gifted Murphy could be the boost the streaming service needs.

