Third Round of Disney Layoffs Begin Overseas

After two rounds of cuts, Deadline has reported that the third round of Disney layoffs has begun within international departments of the company.

During the Walt Disney Company’s first-quarter earnings call, CEO Bob Iger dropped a bombshell, revealing that around 7000 employees would be terminated for “budget-cutting measures.” This would happen despite massive profits, especially on the Parks side of things.

Since then, thousands of employees have been terminated, particularly from departments involved with the television side of things. On top of that, Disney has pulled out of a $1 billion development plan in Florida and shutting down the Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser hotel.

Now, Disney is entering its third round of layoffs, and while things are looking better for TV this time, international departments aren’t so lucky.

Disney Layoffs Coming For London and the EMEA

Related: Disney Matches DeSantis’ Petty Energy

Disney’s layoffs have now crossed international borders and begun affecting employees in London and the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Asia). According to Deadline, around 100 employees have been informed that their jobs are at risk of redundancy. The final number depends on how many employees are laid off in the US.

Disney employs more than 5000 people in the EMEA region, not including those working at Disneyland Paris. 40% of those employees are located in the UK and Ireland.

Related: Disney Parks Chief Promises Layoffs Will Not Affect Cast Members

This will mainly affect the marketing and press departments; it could also extend to talent acquisition, engineering, and IT. Deadline’s sources don’t believe it will affect the Disney+ commissioning and production teams since they are necessary for the Walt Disney Company’s future strategies.

While this may surprise some people stateside, these international cuts have long been expected. When Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the cuts in February, the Chairman of International Operations, Rebecca Campbell, left the Walt Disney Company a day later. The position hasn’t been filled.

Do you think the cuts will hurt or help Disney in the long run? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!