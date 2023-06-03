Oscar Issac to Hit Cinematic Milestone

Oscar Issac's characters like Poe, Spider-Man, and Moon Knight

From his tenure as pilot Poe Dameron in the galaxy far away to his dramatic prowess in Moon Knight, Oscar Issac is riding a career-high, and his momentum is still going. With the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the actor has added another iconic character into his repertoire with the inclusion of Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099.

Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099 in "Across the Spider-Verse"
The futuristic variation of Spider-Man is more than just another notch in Issac’s belt, but a foot in another iconic universe. Like his friend and fellow actor, Pedro Pascal, Issac has established himself in the Star Wars galaxy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All he needs is a Disney role to complete the trifecta.

Oscar Issac: Across the Multiverse

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight
Plenty of actors have footholds in Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, but very few have their names tied to all three. Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, and Mads Mikkelsen all have connections in at least Star Wars and Marvel, but Disney is the golden goose. Given his current fame, it might be a safe prediction that the house of mouse could approach Issac sooner rather than later.

Samuel L. Jackson and Mulan’s Ming-Na Wen are just two examples who have achieved the golden cinematic ratio, and Issac is definitely set to join them. While there has been no set confirmation just yet, evidence is definitely pointing that direction.

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron
Naturally, every studio in Hollywood is going to be chomping at the bit to get an actor with such huge credentials on their payroll. Who’s to say Disney isn’t already a top bidder?

There is no possible way that any Disney producer wouldn’t immediately write up a character just so Oscar Issac could play them. If Musker and Clemments can draw up the Genie just so Robin Williams could have stepped in to play the part, the same principle would be a piece of cake for the man behind Moon Knight and Poe Dameron. It’s honestly only a matter of time before the actor gets even more animated.

