New ‘Kong’ Trailer Hints at R-Rated MonsterVerse Mayhem

A brand-new Kong trailer has emerged from the jungles of Skull Island, and it looks like it could be the most brutal entry in Legendary’s MonsterVerse yet…

Despite Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) feeling like the culmination of all the films that had come before it — Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) — the shared universe is far from calling it a day.

There are currently three brand-new installments in production: one is a sequel to the 2021 crossover movie titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024), the second is the live-action series Godzilla and the Titans (TBA) that’s heading for Apple TV+, and the third is an anime series titled Skull Island (2023), which will premiere on Netflix this month.

The first trailer for the series dropped last month, and now, we have another, which is even bigger and scarier than the first. An animated follow-up might seem like a strange choice for this franchise, but it’s not the first time this has happened. Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla (1998) got its own cartoon series, which saw the return of many actors from the film.

While Skull Island doesn’t list any actors from its big screen counterpart in its cast, such as Brie Larson (Mason Weaver), Tom Hiddleston (James Conrad), or John C. Reilly (Hank Marlow), it’s possible one or more of those characters will cameo in the series.

Either way, the upcoming anime series will tell a brand-new story set on the forgotten prehistoric world known as Skull Island, home, of course, to the “King” known as Kong, as well as countless other terrifying enormous beasts.

Check out the brand-new Kong trailer below:

Skull Island looks a lot darker than anything we’ve seen from the MonsterVerse so far, and as it’s animated, it’s possible it will follow in the footsteps of other shows such as Castlevania (2017) and Invincible (2021) where an R rating is concerned.

Currently, the series is described as being an “adult animated adventure series.” It may not be as violent as those shows, but it sounds like it will, at the very least, be more mature than any of the MonsterVerse films.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for Skull Island:

A group of well-meaning explorers, venture out to sea to rescue Annie from the ocean. In so doing, they find themselves shipwrecked on the perilous Skull Island. Together, they fight to survive the dangers of the mysterious isle, which is home to large creatures and terrifying monsters; including Kong.

Skull Island stars Nicolas Cantu as Charlie, Mae Whitman as Annie, Darren Barnet as Mike, Benjamin Bratt as Cap, and Betty Gilpin as Irene.

It is scheduled for release on Netflix on June 22, 2023. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releases in theaters on March 15, 2024. There’s currently no release date for the Apple TV+ series Godzilla and the Titans.

Do you think Skull Island looks any good, or are you not a fan of animated shows in otherwise live-action franchises? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!