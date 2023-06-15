New ‘Elemental’ Clip Tells Us A Lot About The Movie

Pixar’s latest feature film Elemental opened this weekend to reviews far better than expected, creating an online conversation around the film that has lasted for days.

To get people even more excited to get into the theaters to see this film, Pixar was kind enough to release another clip from the movie, showing how the two main characters – Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) – first meet.

Related: REVIEW: Pixar’s Elemental Is Our Next Tough Life Lesson

The clip opens on Wade, who is strolling by a door when suddenly, he sees a fire and panics, trying to put it out.

He’s quickly corrected, however, by an angry Ember – who was the fire he was trying to put out. Out of his mouth slipped the words that gave us the clip’s title: “You’re so hot!”

It’s awkward, of course, but it’s an undeniable meet-cute. Ember was sleeping outside the door, waiting for Wade’s boss; Wade was just swinging by to grab the tickets to the airball match.

And yes, as Ember confirms, that’s “tickets, plural” – so she tags along, and they head to the stadium, where the Wind Breakers and the Cropdusters (ha ha, fart puns) are playing a game that looks like what would happen if somebody asked, “what if we did quidditch, but with basketball?”

What Does the New ‘Elemental’ Clip Tell Us About The Movie?

Related: New ‘Elemental’ Experience Debuts in Disney Parks

The new clip may be short, but it gives us a lot of detail that’s only been hinted at in interviews with the creative team before.

For starters, it gives us more insight into how the world of Elemental behaves. Director Peter Sohn had previously indicated that, unlike Zootopia, “I think everyone is trying to mix well in this Element City.”

“Like New York City, Element City is built upon the idea of different people coming together in a big melting pot of cultures. So instead of separate neighborhoods like in Zootopia, for the most part, all the elements live side by side.”

Related: Pixar Director Explains Why ‘Elemental’ Will Be Better Than ‘The Good Dinosaur’

Of course, like in New York City, just because you have an accepting culture doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of examples of prejudice and xenophobia to be had – one of which seems to be within Ember’s family.

From the other trailers, it’s clear that Ember’s family doesn’t mix as much with the rest of Element City as others do – and it’s also pretty clear that she’s sick of feeling sheltered. This sports game likely represents a significant moment for Ember – her first time in the big city, at one of those multicultural events she always saw everyone else having so much fun at.

There’s plenty more detail to be found, but perhaps it’s best to let the movie do the telling – Elemental is in theaters now.

Are you more excited to see Elemental than you were before it came out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.