New Poster for Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Shows Exclusion in Element City

Ahead of its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, fans recently got a sneak peek at Disney/Pixar’s Elemental (2023) with a new poster that showcases the film’s core message of inclusivity.

Pixar films generally don’t shy away from tackling touchy subjects head-on, from death, to bullying, to mental illness. And based on what we’ve seen, it seems like Elemental is no exception.

Starring Leah Lewis as the tough-witted, fiery Ember and Mamoudou Athie as the go-with-the-flow Wade, Elemental follows the pair’s unlikely friendship and blossoming romance as they go on a journey to discover just how much water and fire elementals actually have in common.

Check out the official trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental below:

Element City, the metropolitan backdrop of the story, is home to all different types of elementals: air, water, earth, and fire—the latter of which are secluded from the rest of the city. The majority of the population largely fears fire beings because of the irreversible damage their flames can leave on other elementals. However, all elements live by one rule: don’t mix.

Directed by Peter Sohn, the film drew inspiration from his real-life experiences growing up as the son of immigrants in New York City during the 1970s. Elemental will focus intensely on cultural diversity and inclusion themes, as different elementals interacting is often seen as “dangerous” behavior.

In a new promotional image for the film, we see Wade and Ember standing side-by-side as a train carries them through the bustling, colorful streets of Element City, giving a vibrant glimpse at the duo’s journey.

Check out the new poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental below:

Next stop📍 Element City 🏙️ Check out this new poster for Disney and Pixar’s #Elemental, coming only to theaters in 3D on June 16! pic.twitter.com/SpmqRtN2FX — Pixar (@Pixar) May 3, 2023

While it’s subtly implied rather than explicitly shown, this poster highlights the stark differences between fire elementals like Ember and the rest of Element City’s population, consisting of anthropomorphic earth, water, and air nature elements. Ember is the only fire elemental on the carriage, implying that her kind doesn’t often leave “Fire Town,” refusing to interact with others.

We also get a closer look at air and water elementals in the new poster, showing Ember stepping outside her comfort zone thanks to Wade—driving home the story’s themes of acceptance, inclusion, and diversity.

Elemental premieres in theaters on June 16 in both standard and 3D.

Are you looking forward to seeing the latest from Disney/Pixar? Let us know in the comments below.