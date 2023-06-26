MrBeast Cheated Death in ‘Titanic’ Incident

MrBeast cheated death in an incident of Titanic proportions, revealing some surprising claims about narrowly missing the Grim Reaper.

Titanic Expedition Turned Tragedy

Most are familiar with the Titanic tragedy, where history repeated itself in the form of sailors and adventures suffering a deadly fate. Many people are outraged about a UK network creating a documentary about the incident that cost many lives.

The claims that MrBeast cheated death have gained much attention, but there are growing suspicions that these claims aren’t all above board. Others who caught the trend include Chris Brown, a British figure, and a politician from Nigeria. It leaves questions about the authenticity of the claims, but the influencer aimed to corroborate them.

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

MrBeast Cheated Death in Close Call

There was an announcement in an update to his fan base of 163 million people on YouTube and 21 million followers on Twitter. MrBeast cheated death. The star claims to have received an invitation to be part of the expedition team. He turned down the opportunity, and that was a decision that likely saved his life.

According to the star, also known as Jimmy Donaldson said, “I was invited earlier this month to ride the Titanic submarine, I said no.” He also posted a screenshot of a text that reportedly sent him the invitation. It was casual, but many things are nowadays.

In reference to the incident, Donaldson, or MrBeast, said, “Kind of scary that I could have been on it.” Despite the questions about the authenticity of MrBeast ‘s claims, fans seem happy to have him still around.

MrBeast cheated the Titanic expedition incident and hopefully will continue to act as a positive influence and philanthropist. So far, he’s donated 5.5 million pounds of food and over $3 million to Ukrainian refugees.

While mourning the loss of others, knowing that some escaped that fate (and can go on to do good) is a tiny bit of light in a dark situation.

What do you think? Is it true that MrBeast cheated death? Join the conversation in the comments below!