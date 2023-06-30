Misha Collins’s Batman Villain Is Perfect, But Sadly Canceled

The CW has all but purged its DC content from existence, excluding Superman & Lois, which is returning with a smaller budget and far fewer characters. Gotham Knights is the second-to-last DC show on the network, which just revealed its series finale, and a look at Misha Collins as the greatest Batman foe.

Gotham Knights follows a group of younger people in Gotham who all have significant ties to Batman or the villains from his infamous Rogues Gallery. Two of the most famous names on the show are Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) and Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). Both Brown and Kelley have portrayed Robin in the comics, but Kelley serves in that role for the series. Carrie Kelley is most famous for being Robin in The Dark Knight Returns comics by Frank Miller.

Joining them are Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), a character who is the rumored daughter of the Joker, Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), and Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan)—Bruce Wayne’s adopted son. They are all framed for the murder of Bruce Wayne and spend the show trying to track down his true killer.

Joining the famous younger wave of Batman allies is Harvey Dent, who also publicly accuses them of Wayne’s murder. Misha Collins portrays Dent in the show, a CW mainstay who became famous by appearing on Supernatural alongside Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki.

Collins’ portrayal of Harvey Dent has been one of the show’s highlights, especially as the younger Batman allies run into the dreaded Court of the Owls. The Court of the Owls is a secret society of socialites in Gotham that run things behind the scenes. This story arc became popular when the DC Comics division launched the “New 52.” Since then, the Court has been used in many DC properties.

Misha Collins Becomes the Infamous Batman Villain, Two-Face

I’ve never been able to peel back the layers of a character quite like this before. I’ll miss you, Two-Face— and even more, I’ll miss working with the incredible #CWGothamKnights cast & crew. If you missed it, you can catch the whole season on @TheCW, @Amazon Prime, @AppleTV or… pic.twitter.com/YlnddpCkMX — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) June 28, 2023

Though his descent into madness has been gradual throughout the show’s season, Gotham Knights finally ended, showcasing Misha Collins’s complete transformation into the infamous Batman villain—Two-Face. Like in the comics, Dent is hit with a vial of acid, burning away a good portion of his skin.

Misha Collins decided to give everyone a great behind-the-scenes video of his Two-Face look, along with showcasing the difficulties in speaking because of the prosthetics used in creating the horrific-looking face.

This is the first time Two-Face has appeared in a live-action Batman story since Aaron Eckhart portrayed the villain in The Dark Knight (2008). Though his version of the character was altered to have become Two-Face after being burned, his look was just as grotesque.

Two-Face is arguably the most prominent villain next to Joker. Though his origin story changes, Harvey Dent falling from grace to become Two-Face has always remained one of the most tragic and exciting stories in all comics. Misha Collins got to lean more heavily into the downfall of Dent by showcasing his struggles with mental health and no longer being able to contain or control his dueling personality.

Though Two-Face is always of “two minds,” Gotham Knights allowed the villain to be a more contemporary version, which worked well. Collins also looks frightening and perfect in his prosthetics and makeup. We did report that Harvey Dent could be appearing in Joker 2, and if there were anyone to call for the role, we would have to vote for Collins.

The unfortunate aspect is that though Collins is perfect as Two-Face, this is the only time we will see the Batman villain on the small screen, as Gotham Knights has been canceled. It is part of the massive purge at The CW, which eradicated all of its DC content, apart from the mentioned Superman & Lois series. We hope that Collins gets another shot at portraying Two-Face, as he looks fantastic.

It is doubtful that The CW will return to showcasing any more Batman content, but at least we finally got to see the first Two-Face in years, and it was well worth it.

