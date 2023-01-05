Iconic Villain Set to Join ‘Batman’ Series

Our very own Misha Collins (‘Supernatural’ (2008), ‘Girl Interrupted’ (1999)) welcomed the new year by hinting at his frightening look at Two-Face in Gotham Knights.

Collins shared a video to his Twitter showing off his new transformation for 2023.

Misha writes: From Under the layers of the waning year, I will emerge transformed in 2023…”

From under the layers of this waning year, I will emerge transformed in 2023… #HappyNewYear 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HWuotxoESS — 🦇 Misha Collins 🦇 (@mishacollins) January 1, 2023

One very noticeable feature is left side of Collins upper lip was propped up. This is the very iconic look that Two-Face seems to have in the majority of his comic appearances.

First rumored in Dec. 2021, the new series will hail from Batwoman writers James Stoteraux, Natalie Abrams, and Chad Fiveash.

Despite a video game currently in development by the same name, it will apparently have no connection to this new series. It will also not be connected with Batwoman despite the writers moving over from that series.

The shows updated logline gives a good synopsis of the show.

“In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names.”

“But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.”

It’s been known for a while that the ‘Supernatural’ Star would be playing Harvey Dent in the series; it was never revealed whether or not he would become Two-Face.

Collin’s video not only confirmed that, but also hinted that we might be seeing Two-Face at some point within the first season.

The new series will feature Oscar Morgan as Bruce Wayne’s adoptive son, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, and Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara as Harper and Cullen Row respectively.

‘Gotham Knights’ is set to debut on the CW March 14, 2023.

