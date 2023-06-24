Matthew McConaughey Almost Replaced Pedro Pascal In Iconic Role

Pedro Pascal almost lost an iconic role to Matthew McConaughey that would change an entire series.

HBO’s The Last of Us did a great job adapting the award-winning video game earlier this year. It’s not easy turning a zombie series into a compelling emotional drama. Craig Mazin and his team worked hard to bring as much heart into the series, and if it wasn’t for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, the series wouldn’t have been the same.

When Mazin was trying to cast Joel in the beginning, he didn’t know if Pascal could take on the role. In fact, when they asked for Pascal, his agent told them he was busy working on a film in England. So, Mazin sends a script and begins checking other options. Matthew McConaughey’s agent informed HBO that he was interested in the role. HBO had two options, but Mazin’s mind was set on Pascal.

Normally, actors don’t read a script right away. Due to filming and intense acting scenes, it could be weeks before someone like Mazin hears something. Pascal responded the next day and wanted a Zoom Meeting after loving the script. The showrunner for the series shared on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast how Pascal was chosen over McConaughey:

After thinking “that was a pretty good sign,” they all got on a Zoom and “had what I think was maybe the most wonderful Zoom I’ve ever had. I mean…just love at first sight, and he was so immediately insightful about it.”

If Pascal wasn’t available for that Zoom meeting, Mazin would’ve chosen McConaughey for the role. The Oscar-winning actor would’ve been an interesting choice, but Mazin admits the series would’ve been very different without Pascal due to the actor’s insight and passion for the project.

The rest is history. Now Season 2 of The Last of Us is currently in development with plans to continue adapting the video game, but fans are still unsure if Season 2 will start with Pascal’s death or if that will happen later on.

Do you think McConaughey could’ve been a great Joel for The Last of Us? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!