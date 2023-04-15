Matthew McConaughey Reveals Woody Harrelson Might Be His Brother

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey have always been great friends, but a new revelation into their past might actually mean they have more in common than they initially thought.

Both actors have been involved in many different projects. One of their most famous roles is HBO’s True Detective, where the two worked as detectives solving a bizarre crime. Both actors have starred in other projects together, but they plan to reunite for an Apple TV+ comedy created by David West Read. The 10-episode series will have the duo star as fictionalized versions of themselves as they bring their families under the same roof.

While talking on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, McConaughey reveals that the series will be titled Brother From Another Mother. He also shared that Harrelson might actually be his brother after hearing some details from his mother. Surprisingly, both actors’ families are very close, but their parents might have been closer than they realized.

McConaughey’s mother told the actors she knew Harrelson’s father, and that revelation led him to investigate precisely how they knew each other and what that implied. The actor shared on the podcast how he learned this while traveling in Greece a few years back:

“In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families snd my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

The actor went on to explore how his mother knew Harrelson’s father and realized they could’ve met each other after his mother’s second divorce, leaving the two of them to wonder if their parents knew each other intimately:

“We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

McConaughey explains that part of him doesn’t want to know the truth as they haven’t used a DNA test. He doesn’t like the idea of his father not being his father this late in his life, leaving him to be fine and leaving the mystery unsolved:

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey said. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

While the two stars will play themselves in a new series, it’s odd that the two friends might be related. Families are odd, and it makes sense for someone like McConaughey not to want his family history changed due to a simple test. At the age of 53, it would probably do more harm than good, which is why it makes sense for that question to remain unanswered. Both actors are already great friends and practically brothers, so there’s no problem for the two of them to leave that question unanswered.

