Jeremy Renner Confirms His Marvel Future

Six months after the accident that shocked the world, Jeremy Renner has confirmed his status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On New Year’s Day 2023, Renner was involved in an accident with his snow plow that left him with “serious injuries.” After being runover by an “extremely large” snowcat weighing 14,330 pounds, Renner was airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery for blunt chest trauma and other injuries.

The actor – best known for his role as Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) in the likes of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Hawkeye on Disney+ – received extensive support from both fans and his Marvel co-stars, and regained enough strength to start walking with a cane just ten weeks after breaking 30 bones. Now that’s a superhero.

Unsurprisingly, Renner’s taken it relatively slow since then. Considering the extent of his injuries – and the physicality required from a role like Hawkeye – there have been questions over his potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Renner has now confirmed the likelihood of him reprising the role.

Appearing as a guest at the Phoenix Fan Fusion convention on June 2, Renner spoke about the future of his career and clarified that he “isn’t going anywhere,” according to attendee @ParksAndCons.

Twitter user @LegionofSand reported that he also made it clear that he’s keen to take up the mantle of Hawkeye again, if that’s what Marvel wants. “If Marvel wants me back, I’ll do it in a heartbeat,” he said.

Renner’s last outing in the MCU saw him team up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), who takes over the mantle of Hawkeye in the Marvel Comics. While Hawkeye definitely set her up as a worthy successor, it didn’t quite follow through with a total retirement for Barton – leaving things open ended for his return. With a second season of Hawkeye unconfirmed, this return seems most likely in a future mass teamup such as Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025). Watch this space.