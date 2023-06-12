Disney Pursuing WWE US Broadcasting Rights

After failing to purchase the WWE earlier in the year, Disney is still looking to strike a deal with the professional wrestling organization since their contract with Fox and Comcast will expire soon.

One of the biggest news items in the entertainment business this year was Vince McMahon selling World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Endeavour over companies like Disney, NBC Universal, and Comcast. Despite going up against huge competition, Endeavour, the company that owns Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), bought the company for $9.3 billion.

While this has caused many fans to wonder what will happen to the company that built Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Dave Bautista, others have been speculating about the business side of things. Most importantly, the WWE’s contract with Fox and Comcast regarding the US broadcasting rights for “WWE SmackDown,” “WWE Raw,” and “WWE NXT” expires in 2024.

This has led many people to speculate that the world’s largest professional wrestling organization could move to another cable network for their regularly scheduled programming. And the sports entertainment juggernaut has particularly caught the eye of the Walt Disney Company.

The Walt Disney Company Wants WWE For FX

According to a report from the New York Post, Disney is looking to make a move for the WWE US broadcasting rights since they own ESPN, which has a close relationship with Endeavour. However, Disney wouldn’t want to air any WWE programming on ESPN. Instead, they want it for FX.

While ESPN is geared towards sports and athletic content, WWE is sports entertainment. If a major event were happening in the traditional sports world, it would definitely bump pro wrestling. Therefore, Disney wants to put WWE on FX, where the tone is more similar.

Disney would also serve as an additional outlet to bring professional wrestlers to more mainstream acclaim. They’ve already done this with John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne Johnson. On top of this, current Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is already set to be a villain in Captain America: Brave New World (2024), and former Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is rumored to also feature in a Marvel film.

That being said, plenty of media companies could vie for WWE’s attention, including Apple, Amazon, and Warner Bros. Discovery. There’s also a good chance they could stick with Fox and Comcast. But you should never count out Disney when it comes to negotiations and throwing their money around.

