Hundreds Evacuated From Disney World Restaurant as Flames Roar

A fire recently forced the evacuation of a Walt Disney World restaurant.

50’s Prime Time Café, a vintage-inspired diner at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, was full of Guests when Cast Members rushed people away from their tables. TikToker Elise Bickel (@lifehow2s) shared this video of crowds outside the restaurant following the emergency:

Luckily, Guests weren’t stranded for long. According to Bickel, crews quickly extinguished a small kitchen fire before welcoming Guests back into the restaurant an hour later.

If fire alarms ring during your Walt Disney World Resort vacation, evacuate immediately. Leave all personal belongings behind and follow Disney Cast Member instructions.

More on the Walt Disney World Restaurant – 50’s Prime Time Café

Keep your elbows off the table and mind your manners! This immersive dining experience makes Guests of all ages feel like they’re back in Mom’s kitchen.

“Classic American comfort food, ’50s kitsch and a good old-fashioned family gathering take you back to a bygone era,” the official Walt Disney World restaurant description reads. “It’s a blast from the past when you walk into this all-American eatery themed like Mom’s kitchen.”

“Bring your appetite and your sense of humor, because Mom and the extended family aren’t above giving you lessons in table etiquette—and doling out punishment to misbehaving boys and girls… Pull a vinyl chair up to the Formica table and tuck into hearty home cooking like Mom’s old-fashioned pot roast, Aunt Liz’s golden fried chicken and so much more. Just make sure you wash your hands, put your napkin in your lap and keep your elbows off the table, unless you want a stern talking-to from Uncle Fred.”

Have you ever been evacuated from a Walt Disney World restaurant? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.