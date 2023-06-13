Disney World Location Closed, Quick-Service Restaurant Moved

Several big changes are happening at the Walt Disney World Resort, with one location closing down entirely.

When Guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort, they’re faced with a daunting amount of choices. From deciding on which Park to visit to choosing which restaurant they want to experience, Guests have a lot of options when it comes to themed fun at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, one of the most important decisions Guests have to make is choosing where they want to stay when their day at the Parks is over.

From budget-conscious accommodations such as Disney’s All-Star Resorts and Disney’s Pop Century Resort to luxurious experiences at Disney’s Polynesian Resort or Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Walt Disney World offers dozens of fantastic hotels and Resorts for Guests to enjoy and relax in. Currently, one of Disney World’s most beloved hotels is undergoing a refurbishment, with a restaurant now completely closed.

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is by far one of the prettiest and most popular places to stay while visiting the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s extremely close to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, meaning Guests can easily navigate to both Parks. They’ll still need to take a bus to Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, but Disney’s BoardWalk is one of the best hotels to stay at in terms of location.

Unfortunately, this hotel is undergoing a major refurbishment, resulting in the closure of one location.

Amid the construction at Disney’s BoardWalk, Trattoria al Forno has closed, with the BoardWalk Pizza Window moving to a temporary location. This is part of a massive, multi-year project at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort.

Trattoria al Forno will reopen on June 17, 2023, meaning Guests only have to wait around a week to dine here once again.

Have you stayed at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort? Where’s your favorite place to stay at Walt Disney World?