Disney Company Bounces Back After Shaky Financial Situation

Following a few seriously troubling months on Wall Street, The Walt Disney Company is slowly bouncing back

The last two years have been one of the most controversial and transformative years ever for The Walt Disney Company. From ongoing political battles with Gov. Ron DeSantis to corporate shakeups, things have never been as rocky as they are right now for Disney.

CEO Bob Iger is attempting to steer the ship in the right direction, but with a tenure that will only last until 2024, many are wondering what the future looks like for Disney once Iger departs the company for the second and presumably last time.

Iger, of course, took over the CEO reigns from Bob Chapek, who is perhaps the most divisive public figure The Walt Disney Company has ever employed. The initial shock the Disney community felt after learning the news that Iger would be replacing Chapek can not be understated.

Chapek served as CEO for a brief amount of time, only lasting around two years. However, Chapek’s mark on Disney’s legacy will last for decades. Chapek admittedly took over as CEO at an unfortunate time, with the COVID-19 pandemic breaking out months after he “stepped into office.”

However, Chapek’s decision-making and obsession with “synergy” and profits pushed a lot of fans away, especially from the theme parks.

Wall Street reflects this uneasiness about The Walt Disney Company quite well.

Currently, the stock price for The Walt Disney Company sits at $94, up $6 from the lowest point in May. However, this number is still a far cry from the $120 range we saw in early 2023 and the $200 price points we saw in 2021.

2023 has already been quite a shocking year for Disney, especially the theme parks. Disney announced it would be shutting down its luxurious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the end of the year, ending the debate on whether or not it was a failure once and for all.

Disney also recently revealed a new partnership with Apple and the company’s foray into virtual reality.

What do you think about the current state of The Walt Disney Company? Do you prefer Bob Chapek or Bob Iger?