Disney+ Cancels One of Its Most Beloved Shows

It’s official: one of the most beloved shows on Disney+ is coming to an end.

Since launching in 2019, Disney’s streaming service has launched a long list of successful TV shows. Its most popular original series is by far The Mandalorian, with the adventures of Din Djarin and young Grogu positioning it as the second most in-demand show on the platform – after The Simpsons, which Disney fortunately inherited with its purchase of 20th Century Fox in 2019.

At the time of the platform’s launch, however, one of its most hyped titles was inspired by an existing Disney hit. From 2006 to 2008, High School Musical was one of the hottest properties in the world. Its three films generated a global frenzy the Disney Channel has rarely seen since. So, of course, Disney decided to green-light a spinoff.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered in 2019. A mockumentary-style series, it followed students at the ‘real-life’ East High as they prepared for the opening night of their annual musical, this year inspired by none other than High School Musical (2006), which was ‘filmed’ at their school.

The second series saw them prepare to stage a show inspired by Beauty and the Beast (1991), and season three followed Frozen (2013). While neither of the sequel series matched the same glowing responses as season one – thanks in no small part to the departure of one of the show’s biggest stars, Olivia Rodrigo (Nini).

Now, the fourth season is right around the corner – but we have some bad news. Showrunner Tim Federle has announced that this will be the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

“This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love,” said Federle in a statement. “In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids. I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow.”

For season four, the East High Wildcats – including Ricky Owen (Joshua Bassett), Gina Porter (Sofia Wylie), and E. J. Caswell (Matt Cornett) return to school for their senior year. They plan to stage a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) but switch things up when Disney announces that the long-awaited (and, to us, sadly mythical) High School Musical 4: The Reunion will shoot on location at East High.

Original High School Musical cast members Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Bart Johnson (Jack Bolton), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus), and Kaycee Stroh (Martha) will play themselves as they ‘get back into character’ for the fictional movie.

Every episode of season four of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will drop on Disney+ on August 9, 2023.