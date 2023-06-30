Breaking the Cycle, Disney Takes Major Risk

If you’ve been keeping up with Disney developments, the box office numbers have not been kind to the house of mouse. With their most recent animated features considered financial and cinematic failures by some, Disney really needs a win to get them back in their patrons’ good graces. However, there might be a pattern in the studio’s misgivings with Haunted Mansion.

It’s been said that Disney has become too afraid to take risks with their newer material in the wake of cancel culture and the woke movement. By appealing to what some call the vocal minority, the studio has been playing it way too safe. However, that’s getting ready to change with their latest live-action feature.

Haunted Mansion Could Resurrect Disney

Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) hits theaters July 28, and it’s not exactly the home of the Happy Haunts seen in Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and the rest of the Parks, but that’s a good thing. If the trailers are anything to be believed, Disney has decided to take off the training wheels and go full horror movie with its newest project. Viewers are definitely in for the ride of their afterlife.

As a fan of the ride and its lore, this writer can honestly say the film looks legitimately scary. Like the lovechild of a gothic masterpiece by Tim Burton and a gutsy creature feature by Sam Raimi, it combines a palate of cadaverous pallors to call in the spirits from regions beyond. This is Disney rolling the dice and playing with new elements, something we haven’t seen in a long time.

In simplest terms, Haunted Mansion needs to succeed. Because if/when it does, it will break down the barrier of complacency and pandering that fans have criticized the studio for in recent years. Moreover, the film still utilizes a more contemporary flavor without sacrificing substance.

Haunted Mansion features a strong female lead portrayed by Rosario Dawson, a multicultural cast, and a plot that veers away from the ordinarily family-friendly image that Disney has cultivated. With its themes of possession, use of occult rituals, jumpscares, and genuine horror elements, the movie could prove that Disney hasn’t lost its edge. Not since The Black Cauldron has Disney taken such a blatant turn away from tradition, and it might be the best thing for the studio.

