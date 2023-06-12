Virginia Hairstylist Fired Over Anti-Pride Disney Rant

A Virginia-based hair salon had to fire one of its stylists after she posted a homophobic rant against a new Disney+ show themed around international pride events.

The Walt Disney Company now seems to be under attack from all sides for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and “promoting woke-ism.” This has led to extreme reactions from more right-leaning people and organizations, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacking the company directly with policies and literal Nazis protesting outside of Walt Disney World Resort.

This has continued onto Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+. One show that has caused a stir recently is National Geographic’s Pride From Above (2023). Described as a “unique, aerial voyage across the globe [that] reveals LGBT+ Pride’s roots in New York, a snowy Pride Parade, and the power of Africa’s largest pride event,” the documentary has been condemned by multiple Christians and conservatives. And one social media rant actually led to a person being fired.

Christian Hair Stylist Calls Disney “A Jezebel”

In a Facebook post on June 2, stylist Sidney York posted a lengthy Facebook rant in response to National Geographic’s feature Pride From Above, stating that she couldn’t take it anymore.

“I can’t take this anymore, I stand with Jesus. This is MOCKERY of the covenant God made with his people – that He would not destroy the earth again by water. It’s not okay, and it’s not acceptable.”

York continued to support her anger with some particularly strange examples: “Pride from above? Is Pride claiming to be the prophet? Is Disney spelled upside down look like Jezebel (the name God calls intolerable) to you? Does the “+” look like it could be an upside-down cross? Should we tolerate her? (Read Revelation 2:20).”

Related: Conservative Religious Protest Breaks Out at Disneyland One Day After Nazis Swarmed Walt Disney World

She then proceeded to quote Revelation 2:18-2:29 and share images that supported her argument, including writing the word “Jezebel” over an upside-down Disney+ logo.

Sidney York was fired after she refused to take the post down. Speaking with the conservative Christian publication The Daily Signal, York stated that she is considering legal options. However, she will have an uphill battle because Hair We Are Salon is entirely in the right on this one.

Hair We Are Salon is Built On “Respect, Inclusivity, and Acceptance For Everyone”

Related: Christian Disney Influencer Slammed for Repurposing Pride Display to Preach About the Bible

One of the main goals of a business is to make its employees and customers feel safe, and it was clear that this post made the community around Hair We Are Salon feel in danger. Owner Jane Pryor was alerted to these concerns and had no choice after Sidney York refused to take down the post.

Pryor later released a statement on Hair We Are Salon’s Instagram account, stating, “At Hair We Are Salon, we believe in fostering a work environment that is built on respect, inclusivity, and acceptance for everyone and every type of hair. We love hair and helping everyone feel wonderful.”

It continued, “We want to make it clear that such behavior is completely unacceptable and does not align with our company values. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including homophobia, within our organization or in any interactions related to our business.”

While many people may point to the religious connotation of the post in order to protect York, that doesn’t take away from the fact employees and customers no longer wanted to come to Hair We Are Salon while York worked there because the tone was aggressive and she directly attacked the LGBTQIA+ community. In the end, those hateful comments left Hair We Are Salon’s owner with no choice.

Do you think the firing was justified? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!