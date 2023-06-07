Best Disney World Tip: Leave the Parks

Whether it’s your first time or your 101st time, planning a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is one of the essential steps in making a trip to the most magical place on earth happen. However, despite all the prep and planning, hundreds of Guests have made the same mistake over and over again. The secret to a successful Disney Parks visit is simply to leave.

That might sound like a very pessimistic statement, but there is indeed method to the madness. A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld asked, “What’s One WDW Thing You had to Learn the Hard Way?” and the fandom responded with a bevy of answers. One of the most surprising responses was simply taking a break from the Parks entirely, and their logic is certainly sound.

Disney World Downtime

u/phamio23 shared,

“Breaks/downtime out of the parks can save a whole trip. Each of the trips my family took together when I was younger, we went full-send. We did full days in the park for 6 days straight… We wound up exhausted at the end of the week and the drive home back up the east coast was brutal. “ “Nowadays, we like to take one break day for every two full days in the parks. Those days are just for resort exploring or casually going to Downtown Disney. It keeps the energy up for the whole trip and we’re able to enjoy everything a lot more.”

And u/SpaceAzn_Zen replies,

“I know people think it might be a waste of money, but people should NEVER skip a resort day for every 2-3 days at the parks. A day of doing nothing but sitting by the pool or resort hoping to check places out does wonders to help people reset from go go go. We’re local but if we’re doing an extended stay on property, we always have at least one day reserved to do nothing but stay at the resort and relax.” Related: “People Are Unhappy,” EPCOT Event Branded a “Disaster”

While only two points of view, these users make an excellent point that even the most seasoned Park-Hopper neglects. It can be so easy to get sucked into the magic of the Disney Parks, and where does that lead? It ends up with most Guests, this writer included, collapsing in the hotel room and grasping for the Alleve.

We all want to see, do, and experience all that Disney World offers (such as Disney Springs, EPCOT, and more) but that’s impossible to do when you’re running on empty. Although it’s perfectly acceptable to crash on a park bench in a shady spot in the Magic Kingdom, there’s no shame in a power nap back at your Disney resort.

You cannot pour from an empty jug, and a tired Guest, especially the younger ones, can easily lead to some upsetting encounters not even a Mickey bar can fix. So before you buy your next set of Disney tickets, you might want to plan for a rest or resort day somewhere in the mix.

How do you rest and recharge at Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!