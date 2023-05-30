VIDEO: Disney Unites Musical Dream Team

With The Little Mermaid hitting theaters last week and segments from the soundtrack popping up on TikTok and other social media platforms, there has definitely been a rekindled interest in Disney’s musical hits. Opinions about the remakes aside, there’s no denying that the studio has seen some major musical accomplishments in recent years.

A large portion of that praise is definitely due to the writers and composers of our favorite tunes, but two of Disney’s most famous musical minds have to be the legendary Alan Menken and the ever-popular Lin-Manuel Miranda. They say two heads are better than one, so what would happen if these Disney icons got together?

Disney Unites Menken and Miranda for Magical Collaboration

Given his involvement with The Little Mermaid, it’s understandable why Alan Menken would be relevant again, but the fact that he collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, a superfan of the film and the studio in general is truly a Disney dream come true. The video above from Entertainment Weekly features the two songsmiths elaborating on their time together, but what about an actual performance?

Menken will always be known for his contributions to Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame where Miranda has recently established his musical immortality for Hamilton, Moana, and Encanto, so it was only natural that Disney gave them a chance for a meeting of the minds.

While not exactly a performance at Carnegie Hall, @zuziaoftheopera’s video showing two Disney greats performing together is something fans everywhere can appreciate. There’s truly something special about finally meeting your heroes, and that sense of joy and excitement is clearly being shared between the two composers.

A little fan service goes a long way, and watching both Menken and Miranda in their element is undeniably entertaining. It’s definitely enough to make us hope that Disney will bring these two together again. Perhaps even for a brand new musical?

