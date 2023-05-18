Universal Orlando Embroiled in Controversy, Steals Another Company’s Branding

Universal Orlando Resort is under fire following a major announcement about its Theme Parks.

On Wednesday, the Central Florida Theme Park announced the replacement for The Woody Woodpecker KidZone at Universal Studios Florida: Minions Land. Based on the universally beloved Despicable Me (2010) franchise, the land will open this summer featuring six new offerings, including one attraction – Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Minion Blast allows Guests to compete with one another in a fully interactive gaming experience before heading to Evil Stuff, a villainous gift shop based on the ride. Afterward, Guests can grab popcorn at POP-A-NANA, an icy treat at Freeze Ray Pops, or an iconic pink cupcake at Bake My Day.

Meet your favorite Minions and friends at Illumination Theater, or sit down for lunch at Illumination’s Minion Cafe! Guests can dine in one of three unique areas inspired by Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto, including the Kitchen, the Breakroom, or the Dining Room.

Minions Land drew mixed reactions from fans. Some are tired of the annoying yellow characters taking over Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk, and the upcoming Epic Universe. But others are eager for more kid-friendly areas at the Universal Parks, especially with the recent loss of KidZone. But one eagle-eyed fan noticed a significant flaw in the new land’s concept art.

Reddit user u/ShineOn7579 shared a zoomed-in screenshot of the concept art for Minion Cafe, showing that Universal Studio artists didn’t design a new menu for the restaurant. Instead, they reused an advertisement campaign poster from a recent Minions collaboration with IHOP… and they didn’t even remove the chain’s logo:

A friend of mine pointed this out and now I can’t unsee it.

Universal Park fans were shocked. “Someone forgot to change the placeholder,” said u/GraxonCAB.

Universal Orlando Resort hasn’t commented on the mishap, but the menu will be changed before Minion Cafe opens this summer.

