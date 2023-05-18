The Long-Awaited ‘Futurama’ Revival Reveals Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Though The Simpsons will always be Matt Groening’s crown jewel, he also successfully brought in arguably one of the best science fiction shows to television: Futurama. However, it has been nearly ten years since we have seen the Planet Express team take off into the cosmos for whacky adventures. This new 10-episode season will stream on Hulu, which conveniently placed its own ad in the teaser trailer that says “Hulurama.” On top of the first look at the craziness of this new slate of episodes, Futurama Season 11 will release on July 24.

Related: Hank Azaria Teased How Long ‘The Simpsons’ Will Run For

From the quick succession of shots from the above trailer, we get to see series favorites Fry, Bender, Leela, Zoidberg, Calculon, Zapp Branigan and Kif, and Mom. The great news is the original cast is also returning to deliver some big laughs.

Futurama Season 11 will only be ten episodes when Hulu had initially revealed they purchased the series for 20 episodes. We are unsure if that means we could see two seasons instead of one, but seeing the gang back together is exciting.

Initially, the reboot had fallen under plenty of scrutinies, as Joe Dimaggio revealed he had not struck a deal with Hulu to return as the voice of Bender. This naturally drew the ire of many fans and resulted in a social media campaign to hire the voice actor back rightfully. Hulu made good on its promise and reunited him with Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

What is a bit problematic about Futurama returning is that it’s being referred to as Season 11 instead of a traditional reboot. 20th Century has stated that this 10-episode season will have “something for everyone.” It was also indicated that the show will tackle new subject matter and harken back to its original storyline. The origin of Evil Santa, Nibbler’s litter box, and where Amy and Kif’s tadpoles went off to are just some of the storylines promised in this new season.

The issue with drumming up past storylines and returning to already told stories might not go over well, like the first revival. That’s not to say there isn’t a legion of Futurama fans ready to take in some new episodes, but it could be too late to revisit this world.

Related: ‘Futurama’ Revival Officially Happening At Hulu

We hope that is not the case, and we are more than excited to see new Futurama episodes happen, but it would have also been nice to see a traditional reboot that could have changed Fry’s origin story. Either way, Futurama Season 11 will debut on July 24 on Hulu, with weekly released episodes every Monday.

Are you excited about the new Futurama? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!