Marvel Director Wraps Superhero Reboot

Marvel directing alumni Brian Taylor has wrapped filming on the second big-screen reboot of comics icon Hellboy.

Taylor, who directed 2011’s Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance, took to the directing chair once again for Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Mooted to be a more horror-led take on the character, Crooked Man sees the titular character team up with a rookie BPRD — Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense — agent to investigate a town plagued by witches in the 1950s. The town’s supernatural problem is spearheaded by the Crooked Man, who has his own links to Hellboy’s past.

Hellboy is the brainchild of artist Mike Mignola, and follows a half-demon who is raised by a scientist and trained to battle the forces of darkness on behalf of humanity. Mignola has given this iteration of the character his endorsement and co-wrote the screenplay for this movie, speaking out about the movie’s wrapped status on Instagram.

Mignola said: “They’ve wrapped principal photography on the new HELLBOY movie. I wasn’t on set for this one but they have been nice enough to send me dailies and I have to say I have loved what I’ve been seeing. If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one. “Congratulations to director Brian Taylor and a really wonderful cast – and to co-writer Chris Golden who did so much to figure out how to give the studio what they wanted and still keep true to the heart and soul of THE CROOKED MAN, my favorite of the Hellboy stories. I wish Richard Corben was still around to see this – They did a wonderful job bringing his really horrific character to life.”

The Crooked Man has competition when it comes to bringing the character to the big-screen. Ron Perlman previously starred as the hero in director Guillermo Del Toro’s blockbuster movies, Hellboy (2004) and Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008). Despite critical acclaim and fan support, Del Toro’s planned third film never manifested due to a lack of financial backing. Instead, 2019 saw Stranger Things star David Harbour take on the lead role in a critically derided Hellboy reboot directed by Neil Marshall.

Crooked Man sees 12 Strong and Deadpool 2‘s Jack Kesy take on the lead part. It does not currently have a release date.

Will you be seeing The Crooked Man? Tell us in the comments below.