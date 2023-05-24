Princess Leia’s Dress, Star-Lord’s Helmet, and More Iconic Items Are up for Auction

If you have ever wanted to own a piece of cinematic history, you might be in luck. Propstore is engaging in its annual auction of movie and TV props, which will begin in June, and the items up for sale are some of the most iconic.

The crown jewel of the auction will be the ceremonial dress that Carrie Fisher wore in the original trilogy. Princess Leia wears this white dress to present Luke (Mark Hamill) and Han (Harrison Ford) with medals for saving the galaxy in A New Hope. It is believed to be the only surviving dress left from the Original Trilogy, which is presumed to fetch an auction price of around $2 million. It is the dress that Fisher wore during many photoshoots and inspired the many posters that Leia was in for the film.

The next piece that could land around the same amount is the Batpod that Christian Bale piloted in The Dark Knight Rises. The converted motorcycle will not be operational, as the battery, fuel tank, and throttle controls have been removed. The vehicle is being auctioned off as having the ability to be “rolling only.” It is one of six Batpods made for filming, which stuntman Pierre Goy mainly operated.

If one of the most coveted Star Wars and DC items is not what you are looking to spend a fortune on, the original Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) helmet used in the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) movie will also be up for auction. The two-part resin-based helmet has powerful magnets that hold the piece together on the inside and a battery-powered switch that illuminates the eyes. The item is said to go for $100,000-$200,000.

There are countless other items that fans can get their hands on, assuming you have a wealth of money lying around.

Other items up for auction are the hammer that Andy Dufresne used in The Shawshank Redemption (1994). It’s one of three made for the film and is said to go for $50,000-$100,000.

A screen-matched evil clown doll from 1982’s Poltergeist, which could capture anywhere from $200,000-$400,000.

A sinking coat that Kate Winslet wore in Titanic (1997) is said to go between $100,000 to $200,000.

A costume Harrison Ford wore in Blade Runner (1982), which can go for $80,000 to $160,000.

Also, the cracked Mjolnir hammer that Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman used in Thor: Love and Thunder is among the many items for auction.

Propstore will have an estimated 1,400 items for sale between June 28 and 30. Apart from attending the auction at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, online, and phone bids can also be placed during the event. If you ever wanted to get your hands on iconic cinema items, now is your chance. Well, depending on if you have a few hundred thousand dollars lying around.

What item would you get at this auction?