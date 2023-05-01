Right-Wing Pundit Matt Walsh Declares Hatred For Disney World

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh, best known for his transphobic documentary, What Is a Woman (2022), went on a tirade against Walt Disney World Resort this weekend. The Matt Walsh Show podcast host insisted his hatred for the Central Florida Disney Park had nothing to do with an ongoing political feud between Disney and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

Walsh shared a video of a family’s pricey Disney vacation on Twitter, writing: “Imagine spending thousands of dollars to waste your vacation waiting in lines and eating crappy food. Absolute nightmare.”

“You can rent a nice lake house for a week for much cheaper and have a much better, more relaxing and fulfilling time,” he added:

When accused of because anti-Disney due to political issues, Walsh wrote, “No I hate Disney World because I’m a grown adult man:”

Some of his viewers pushed back on his opinion about Walt Disney World. “I’m a grown adult too, but really enjoyed taking my son there when he was 10,” said @sjggraham. “You can enjoy childish things when you’re with a child and making memories, no?”

But others agreed. From @lankyrob6369:

We just did a week at disney in december. Well… 6 days and 18k later ill say it was kind of cool at times. Lodging was solid. But food was basically paying for fine dining to get crap and you spend all day herded around to see animatronics and themed landscapes. Never again

Walsh has previously spoken against The Walt Disney Company for political reasons. In 2022, he sarcastically claimed that he would produce a white-washed film about Malcolm X in response to Halle Bailey playing Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023).

His colleagues at The Daily Wire have also previously taken issue with the Disney Parks. Host of The Comments Section, Brett Cooper, defended Song of the South (1946) in a web show late last year. She argued that Splash Mountain, based on the widely-banned and racist film, should not be reimagined to Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

