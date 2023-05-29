Marvel Only Allowed Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury To Return if He Did This

Despite being a fan-favorite MCU character, Marvel Studios had some strict conditions regarding Samuel L. Jackson’s return as Nick Fury for Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion show.

Nick Fury has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the post-credits of Iron Man (2008). As S.H.I.E.L.D.’s fierce, no-nonsense director and founder of the Avengers, Fury has since appeared in a whopping 11 MCU movies, in addition to a handful of TV shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s What If…?

Now, Jackson is finally getting a leading role in Secret Invasion, which lands on Disney+ next month. The series will see Fury returning to Earth after he learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a radicalized faction of shape-shifting Skrulls. With the help of his allies, including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Fury will have to race against time to thwart the invasion and save humanity.

Check out the official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion below:

Secret Invasion will also see some big-name franchise newcomers joining the cast, along with Jackson, Freeman, Smulders, and Mendelsohn. Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clark will play Talos’ daughter, G’iah, while Oscar-winner Olivia Colman stars as ruthless MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

After his 15-year career in the MCU, you’d think Jackson, already a respected actor in his own right, would have full creative freedom regarding his role. However, Marvel still had one specific requirement when it came time for Fury to return to the franchise in Secret Invasion.

According to the series’ director, Ali Selim (via Total Film), Marvel required Jackson’s Fury to show up “as a film-noir character” when he made his MCU return, teasing his transition “into more of a lone wolf, western character as the show goes on:”

We leaned into the notion that Nick Fury shows up as a film-noir character, and transitions into more of a lone wolf, western character as the show goes on. So we were looking at ‘The Third Man’. We were looking at Clint Eastwood, ‘Unforgiven’. There are little tips of the hat to ‘The Searchers’. Ultimately, that’s what Marvel required and requested, and, I’d like to think, appreciated.

While this is certainly an interesting new direction for the character when considering his portrayal in early iterations, taking a different approach for Secret Invasion might actually be a wise decision on Marvel’s part. After all, we will see an older, wiser Nick Fury in the new show, who’s now lived through Thanos’ Snap, traveled to space, and gone up against countless alien adversaries.

Plus, noir elements are already embedded into the story. One of the key plot points of Secret Invasion is that the key antagonists, the Skrull, have the ability to shape-shift, something Selim called “a really great spy and espionage device:”

It’s a really great spy and espionage device… And then there’s also this sense that interested me and Sam Jackson, which is the sense of ‘other’. Nick has a deep friendship with Talos, and yet he is of the enemy. So there’s this constant, shifting sense of ‘other’ that is interesting to explore.

Secret Invasion undoubtedly has the potential to show us a different, more paranoid side of Nick Fury than we’ve ever seen before in the MCU. If the show is going to push him into being more of a “lone wolf,” this may signal that Fury’s days of assembling superhero teams are over. Or perhaps, it’s just the beginning for this evolved version of the character, considering he’s set to star in the upcoming team-up project, The Marvels (2023).

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

Will you be tuning in for Secret Invasion when it arrives on Disney? Let us know in the comments below.