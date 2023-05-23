James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Movie of 2023 Despite Its Controversy

Since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), James Gunn has been increasingly active on Twitter, countering rumors and leaks and responding to praise and criticism. Now, the outspoken director is answering fan questions, including what his favorite movie of 2023 is so far. And you may be surprised.

After gaining some public attention for Slither (2006) and the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, James Gunn has become the king of superhero films, releasing such classics as Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Peacemaker TV series (2022-present) starring John Cena.

Now that he’s the creative head of DC Studios, James Gunn is set to repeat the same magic with Superman: Legacy (2025). But before he can do that, some other DC movies need to release. And one of them is his favorite movie of 2023.

James Gunn Says ‘The Flash’ Script is “Magnificent”

Director James Gunn has taken to answering a ton of fan questions over the past few days, ranging from his movie-making process to how he feels about obscure characters from DC Comics. Eventually, the topic shifted to what James Gunn’s favorite movie of 2023 has been so far, and he answered with two words: The Flash (2023).

This may appear shocking to some, especially considering the controversial nature of the film’s star, Ezra Miller. Fortunately, Gunn gave more details as to why, specifically praising the script written by Cristina Hodson and the direction by Andy Muchietti.

“Christina’s script for [The Flash] is magnificent; the fact that the movie works so well is a testament to her wonderful writing as well as Andy’s glorious directing.”

Agreed. Christina’s script for #TheFlashMovie is magnificent; the fact that the movie works so well is a testament to her wonderful writing as well as Andy’s glorious directing. https://t.co/sGIOuhGsXZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 23, 2023

Naturally, a fan also asked how The Flash compares to Gunn’s own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, leading to Gunn admitting that there’s no way he can compare the two. “I can’t judge my own film, it’s like my child. It’s a different kind of love.”

James Gunn has gone on to answer several more inquiries, so if there’s a Gunn or DC-related question you’ve been begging to have answered, who knows? Maybe the man behind the brand will answer it for you.

