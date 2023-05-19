Early Reviews Suggest ‘American Born Chinese’ Will Be a Hit for Disney+

Disney+ may be inexplicably losing a large number of shows, but at least it’s gaining one new good one. Their latest original series, American Born Chinese, is off to a good start with positive early reviews. That’s a fair trade, right?

Related: Ke Huy Quan Gives Touching Speech at White House Screening of ‘American Born Chinese’

Strategically released during AANHPI Heritage Month, American Born Chinese is coming to Disney+ next week on May 24. Several critics have already reviewed the new series, and from the looks of it, Disney+ might have another good show on their hands. While the reviews are still early, it’s nice to see that there’s some hope for the streaming service to not only provide stories with Asian American influences but also do it well.

While the show is based on previous source material, the series hasn’t picked up as much buzz as the latest Marvel or Star Wars series, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything worth watching here. American Born Chinese draw is the fact that it features not one, not two, but three actors from the mega-successful Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022). Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Oscar Nominee Stephanie Hsu will all be featured throughout the series.

But star-studded cast aside, critics enjoy the show for its genre-bending coming-of-age story, glorious fight scenes, and of course, the Asian representation. As of now, the series has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. With a strong head start like that, one can assume that the show will also be well-received by audiences. Although, it’s hard to tell if audience scores are genuine or just trolling these days. Here’s hoping this series doesn’t get review-bombed.

Related: Harrison Ford Is Confident That ‘Indiana Jones 5’ “Will “Knock Your Socks Off”

As of late, Disney+ appears to be struggling, with the streaming service mostly pumping out several disappointing releases mixed with hidden gems such as The Muppets Mayhem. On top of that, the House of Mouse lost 4 million subscribers recently in India after they lost streaming rights to Cricket Premier League. So a home-run series is what the platform desperately needs right now.

The future of Disney+ still has some exciting content to look forward to. But if the platform continues to focus on Star Wars and Marvel instead of investing in more shows like American Born Chinese, then there is no telling what the fate of Disney+ will look like later.

Are you worried about the future of Disney+, or will American Born Chinese save the streaming service? Let us know what you think in the comments.