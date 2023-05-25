Disney’s Darkest Song Shouldn’t Be Silenced

While an extremely loose adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel, Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame is highly considered one of the best versions of the tale, as well as an underrated and beautiful animated masterpiece. While many will obviously remember it for its artistry, its scale, its score, and its variation on Quasimodo, no one can forget about “Hellfire.”

Judge Claude Frollo is perhaps the most realistic and haunting villains to ever come from Disney, and the sinister minister definitely redefined what a Disney villain could be. Nowhere is that factor better demonstrated than his powerful and terrifying musical number, “Hellfire.”

Why “Hellfire” is a Perfect Musical Number

Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame has been a mildly popular topic in recent weeks, especially with the rumors of a live-action remake with Josh Gad. However, there has been some debate as to whether or not it can or should be a musical, largely due to the darker motifs in some of the original production’s lyrics.

The music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken are a powerhouse of emotion and majesty that perfectly reflects the themes of the film. However, while no one will forget the wall of sound that was “The Bells of Notre Dame,” it’s “Hellfire” that was the perfect composition on the soundtrack.

Sung by Frollo as he processes his internal conflict, combating his feelings of lust towards Esmerelda with his own morality and fear for his immortal soul, the song perfectly represents what a musical number should do. Along with being the perfect opposing accompaniment to Quasimodo’s “Heaven’s Light,” it perfectly expresses what the judge is feeling through song while progressing the plot.

This is the perfect villain song, in or out of Disney, and it’s part of what makes Frollo such an interesting and fascinating character. He is a “righteous man” who ultimately loses the battle with his inner demons, represented by the shifting fireplace and the ominous hooded figures that surround him. It’s a song about religion, lust, racism, death, and damnation… all done under the Disney brand.

As previously stated, Frollo is perhaps the most realistic villain Disney has ever created, and that makes him the most terrifying. A corrupt official in a position of power who uses his influence and domain to attack and abuse the population under him definitely reflects a prominent issue in our modern age. It might also be why Disney is trying to have the composition removed.

Why It’s So Important

Any future adaptation of Disney’s Hunchback cannot exist without the musical element to provide that emotional weight. A crucial element is plunged into the fiery pit without this level of expression, so why on earth is Disney trying to douse the flames?

Some fans believe it might be due to the recent conflicts between Disney and Florida’s government officials like Ron DeSantis. While they might be right to a certain extent, trying to pin one message on one song or even the rest of the film is a very narrow-minded view.

The song isn’t about the corruption of power, but how even characters we consider evil might be wrestling with deeper and more complex issues than just a fiendish plot. It’s about lust, internal conflict, and both the right and wrong way to handle such concepts. It doesn’t excuse Frollo or his actions, but it does shed light on topics and ideas in a way viewers can better understand.

Is "Hellfire" the best Disney villain song?