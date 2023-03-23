Fans Demand Sanctuary For ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Remake

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding a remake of Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame. While the recent dream cast starring the likes of Josh Gad and Peter Capaldi amassed a lot of social media clout, there might be more need for the adaptation than some fans might think.

Although many might be predicting a woke version of Victor Hugo’s classic novel of deformity and church corruption, they’re ignoring the fact that Disney’s take on the story is exactly the movie the world needs. The original 1997 animated film broke a lot of barriers for the time, and there’s no reason that a live-action version can’t be capable of the same.

God Help the Outcasts

Hunchback of Notre Dame isn’t just the movie Disney needs to save its remake reputation, but the movie the world needs right now. Given the culture most fans find themselves in today, Disney’s message in their adaptation of Hugo’s work rings truer and truer the more our social environment continues to change.

Look at what modern moviegoers are craving and where our cultural climate sits today. The movie would feature a protagonist who wrestles with a physical deformity and disability, a leading lady who is a woman of color, and a plot that deals with a nonconventional love story, racial and religious persecution, and a framework that doesn’t fit the traditional Disney fairytale. That’s not even mentioning the hauntingly beautiful music and score by Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken.

Will Disney Remake Hunchback of Notre Dame?

Although Josh Gad has recently come forward about the cast list being only a fan cast, he has also confirmed that a script for the proposed remake does indeed exist. If a script is already on the table, how long will it be before this becomes more than fan speculation?

With a strong fanbase, an award winning stage adaptation, and a central message needed now more than ever, there has never been a better time for a Hunchback comeback. As of now, the proposed remake of the Disney film still up in the air, but we might be getting closer to it than we actually realize.