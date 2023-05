A Disneyland ride was evacuated this week after a Guest allegedly died on board.

TikToker @politipapi waited over an hour for Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run when suddenly an alarm went off. All Guests in line for and onboard the ride were immediately evacuated. He shared a quick video from the incident here:

Though the alarm sounds like a fire alarm, it doesn’t necessarily mean there was a fire. Disney Cast Members sometimes deploy evacuation alarms to quickly move Guests away from developing emergencies.

The TikToker did not say how he knew another Guest died onboard the ride. No Disney Cast Members or family members of the Guest have confirmed that they passed away. The Walt Disney Company has historically stayed silent about deaths at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Hundreds of commenters slammed the TikToker for caring more about his long wait in line than another family’s tragedy.

“So you got mad because someone died and you were in front of the line,” said @sebastiandelarosa58. “How compassionate and understanding of you.”

More on the Disneyland Ride

Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run is located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Despite the evacuation, the simulator ride is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

“Fly the Millennium Falcon on a thrilling interactive smuggling mission,” the official Disneyland ride description reads. “Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial.”

“The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it!”

Disneyland Resort has not commented publicly on the alleged death onboard Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. Inside the Magic will report any updates on this tragic incident.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.