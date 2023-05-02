Man Goes on Lengthy Rant About Women’s Clothing Choices at Disney World

A Walt Disney World Resort vacation is not for the faint of heart. Traversing The Most Magical Place on Earth involves a lot of walking, standing, and waiting in the hot Central Florida sun!

For the best visit, Disney recommends wearing light, comfortable clothing and reapplying sunscreen. But some Guests like to dress up or stand out at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs! Among those in soft shorts and tees, you’ll likely see Guests in fancy dresses and DisneyBounds.

Jonathan (@not_that_jonathan) was chastised on TikTok this week after sharing women’s fashion trends at Walt Disney World Resort that he found questionable. During a recent visit, Jonathan said he noticed five “strange” things women were doing:

“Number five is the tennis skirt-short-combo-thing. I thought we did that in 2003 and were done with that,” he began. “Is LuLu the reason that this is coming back? I don’t get it, but this was everywhere.”

Jonathan also said he was confused by crossbody fanny packs that, while trendy, don’t hold the number of snacks, water, extra socks, and other personal belongings he typically brings to the Disney Parks: “Are you going to buy all that crap in the Park? That will cost the same as my mortgage.”

He briefly expressed confusion about wearing socks with Crocs, then finished with two complaints exclusively towards women.

“All the women wearing backless tank tops or other tops where it was obvious that you couldn’t wear a bra…” Jonathan began, “I get that they think it looks cute… but you’re riding rollercoasters and other attractions, and the bouncy bouncy bouncy… Doesn’t that hurt?”

Lastly, he concluded with a trend he thought was a packing mistake at first until he saw multiple women sporting it throughout his Walt Disney World vacation.

“It’s wearing dark-colored thongs under light-colored bike shorts… Maybe I’m naive, but I thought the whole point of a thong was to hide panty lines,” he argued. “Are we to the point now where we’re using them as fashion accessories to show more?”

Some commenters tried to explain the utility and comfort of items like skorts and fanny packs, but many asked why Jonathan was concerned with women’s clothing at all.

“Dude, Disney is a war zone so it’s about survival. Bit like old chubby guys wearing baseball caps,” @ladyjane940 wrote. “Like I said, it’s whatever makes life easier – function over fashion. And it’s nobody’s business but theirs. Now do men at the parks.”

“Feels like this is heavily focused on women but just like why you worried about others?” @coryn_ok agreed.

“So what you’re saying, is that you spent your trip checking out the ladies?” @livbakes08 asked.

“Imagine spending a lot of money just to worry about what others are wearing,” said @user5407126144881. “Imagine it bothers you so much you have to rant about it on tiktok.”

But Jonathan fought back. “Imagine waiting in lines over and over and not observing the people around you,” he wrote.

What’s your go-to Walt Disney World Resort outfit? Share your favorites with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.