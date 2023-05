The Most Magical Place on Earth is no stranger to criminal activity. Theft and violence are often reported at Walt Disney World Resort, though it rarely impacts most Guests. The Central Florida Disney Park employs trained security and keeps law enforcement close to protect everyone on property.

But one Walt Disney World Guest reports being accused of robbing his then-girlfriend by a few strangers. TikToker Nay Cook Nelson (@naycook_) recently shared the story of a scary moment at Magic Kingdom in 2019 with his now-wife:

As Nelson’s wife took pictures with her sister in front of Cinderella Castle, he approached her and asked where his phone was. She told him it was in her purse, which she had set aside to take photos.

“I start digging in her purse, and I’m like, ‘Alright, where’s my phone?’” Nelson explained. “I look over, and there’s two people, a couple, and they’re getting kind of close.”

“They come up directly to my girlfriend, and they don’t look at me,” he continued. “They say, ‘Do you know this guy? I don’t know if you see, but there’s this guy right here. Do you know who this is?’ They thought I was robbing my girlfriend.”

“You think I paid $200, came to the Happiest Place on Earth just to ruin somebody’s day?” Nelson laughed. “My wife was pissed.”

Nelson’s wife told the couple he was her boyfriend, and they backtracked. “We knew it was him,” they allegedly said.

“No, you didn’t. You just saw a dark-skinned man, white girl’s purse, thinking, ‘D*mn, he’s probably robbing her,’” Nelson said.

If you think you see suspicious behavior while visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, report it to the nearest Cast Member instead of confronting other Guests. They are trained to handle and de-escalate any potential conflict.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.