DeSantis Attacked By Fellow Florida Republican Matt Gaetz

Still in the throes of the Battle of Reedy Creek, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is facing more detractors from his own party, including some from his own state of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ feud with the Walt Disney Company seems to be receiving more opposition every day, with a majority of Floridians opposing the new laws against Walt Disney World and multiple Republicans questioning DeSantis’ motives.

Multiple GOP leaders, and potential Presidential candidates, have been particularly vocal about the Governor, including former President Donald Trump, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Now, another Republican party member is voicing their disdain with the Governor’s moves against Florida’s largest job creator: fellow Floridian House Representative Matt Gaetz.

Matt Gaetz: Is DeSantis Just Virtue Signaling?

Related: Bob Iger Strikes Back Against Arrogant DeSantis, Defends Freedom of Speech

On an episode of his Firebrand series, Representative Matt Gaetz questioned the Governor’s motives, suggesting that DeSantis was posturing and didn’t honestly care about “corporate welfare.”

“The operative question in this whole saga between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Corporation is whether this is a true, sincere effort to crusade against corporate welfare or whether it’s just virtue signaling and professional wrestling,” Gaetz said. “Is this Governor DeSantis really cracking with an effective effort against that type of corporate welfare we oppose, or is it something else, and is there willingness to maybe still treat Disney a little differently than everyone else gets treated?”

Related: “How Dumb Are They?” Disney Using DeSantis’ Memoir Against Him in Court

This is not the first time that Gaetz has spoken out against the Governor, often choosing to side with former President Donald Trump in most matters and endorsing him for another presidential run.

While appearing on The National Desk, Gaetz said, “President Trump’s leads in the polls are rising. President Trump secured the endorsements of almost everyone in the Florida congressional delegation. So there’s a lot of Trump momentum right now.”

How much do you think the DeSantis vs. Disney feud will further fracture the GOP? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!