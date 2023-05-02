Bill Hader Will No Longer Sign ‘Star Wars’ Merch After “F-ed Up” Encounter

Some might not remember or no, but Bill Hader is Star Wars royalty. The famed comedian and actor joined forces with Ben Schwartz as they cultivated and became consultants for the voice of BB-8, who appeared in the sequel trilogy. Hader has been asked to sign BB-8 merch through the years, though he no longer does so. The actor recently revealed a harrowing moment between a child and his father that led to him stopping all autographs.

Most celebrities deal with people wanting to get a picture or autograph, though some are not as welcoming to the idea based on fan reactions they have dealt with. We can certainly understand that, as some people can be pretty pushy went wanting to use said autographed items for reselling purposes.

Star Wars is undoubtedly a hot commodity, and having someone like Bill Hader sign a piece of BB-8 merch would certainly catch a fair price on the internet, but that does not mean everyone should actively seek to do this.

Hader was on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast when he revealed why he refuses to sign merch. According to Hader, “Autograph people don’t like me. I won’t sign things.”

Bill Hader goes into more detail about how he won’t sign anything any longer, including the “f****** up” instance that involved a small child. He had been leaving an after-party for Inside Out, and this father had his small child try and approach Hader at 3 a.m. to get an autograph. The situation worsened, as the father had told his child to get the autograph from Hader, so he could “sell it online.”

Hader added, “I was leaving the ‘Inside Out’ premiere and then we went to an after-party thing and it was super late, and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He] was like, ‘Go over there so he’ll sign it so I can sell it online. I was like, ‘That’s f***** up, so now, I just kind of blanket, like, I’m not signing any of this s***.”

That situation would certainly turn most people off the idea of signing anything. Hader also indicates that he still finds it odd that people ask him about working on Star Wars, as his contribution to BB-8 was minimal. Still, Hader is a beloved actor that has appeared in shows like Barry and Saturday Night Live.

That’s not to mention his voicing Fear in Inside Out, arguably one of the biggest Disney/Pixar movies ever made. Regardless of Hader’s small contribution to BB-8, he is still in the confines of Star Wars royalty. Don’t ask him to sign anything if you run into him at some point.

Do you agree with why Bill Hader won’t sign Star Wars merch? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!