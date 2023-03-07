See Bill Hader Return In The Final Season Of Barry

Beloved writer, producer, and actor Bill Hader stars in the hit HBO series Barry. The series follows the life of a hitman who attempts to find redemption through a career in acting. Barry’s life of killing naturally catches up with him, and the fallout of his personal and professional lives takes center stage.

Barry was initially released in 2018 to much fanfare and has grown to be one of the most successful shows on HBO. The series currently holds a staggering 99% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 90% audience approval rating.

Like many shows, Barry was delayed in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which halted the show’s third season. Despite the delays, the third season was finally released in April 2022, ending its eight-episode run in June 2022.

Bill Hader is back as Barry, and for the final time. The actor revealed the details of the fourth and final season to Variety.

According to Hader, “a very clear ending presented itself.”

Look away for those who have yet to catch up on Barry; there will be spoilers in the trailer and the rest of this piece.

As shown above, Barry is now dealing with the fallout of his choices, including attempting to murder Detective Janie Moss’s father. Barry was set up by Gene Cousineau, ending the third season with a massive cliffhanger.

The opening of this trailer sets up an interesting dynamic: Barry is stuck in prison. The rest of the season might involve him breaking out of prison to exercise vengeance on those who have put him there or possibly finding redemption for his murders by staying put.

It also appears he will finally come face to face with Monroe Fuches, which will likely cause even more drama. It looks to be that Fuches might use his information about Barry to barter some deal to get released from prison himself.

Either way, it is going to be exciting to see how Bill Hader has written this final season of Barry. Interestingly, Hader is also directing all the episodes of the final season.

The teaser trailer isn’t the only huge bit of news that Bill Hader has revealed about Barry Season 4, he also revealed that the final season will be streaming on HBO and HBO Max on April 16. With the typical weekly release, the series will wrap on June 4.

How do you think Barry Season 4 will end? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!