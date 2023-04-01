Paul Rudd Is Trying To Enter the Real Quantum Realm By Speaking to NASA Scientists

Paul Rudd might be one of the last remaining Avengers actors seemingly staying put. He just reprised his role as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, his third solo outing as the beloved Ant-Man. Well, solo is a bit of a stretch, as The Wasp joined the man. Still, Rudd seems to love his role as the growing and time-traveling superhero, as he is now speaking to NASA scientists about Quantum Physics.

Actors often have to do their homework regarding the roles they engage in. Still, Rudd seems to be going above and beyond by trying to understand the real-life science behind the Quantum Realm featured in his most recent Marvel outing. Rudd met with scientists from NASA to educate the youth about science, which you can see in the video below:

For those who love conversations about space, time, and everything in between, the video will surely excite you. Paul Rudd introduced himself as Scott Lang, AKA Ant-Man, before getting into questions for scientists who work with the real-life Quantum Realm daily.

The video opens with a NASA scientist named Dr. Ethan Elliot, a Quantum Scientist who works in the Cold Atom Lab. He simply defines what Quantum Science is all about before Rudd asks him questions. One such question is how Quantum Science affects our daily lives, which Elliot answers by saying Quantum Science is used in phones, computers, GPS, and MRI machines that help save lives.

While Paul Rudd has been in the fictional Quantum Realm, it’s exciting to be told about the real thing from one of the brightest minds on the planet. NASA scientists are certainly some of the top scientists in the world, and they make discoveries that have changed how we live our daily lives.

Interstingly, Elliot stated that Rudd can shrink himself down as Ant-Man when entering the Quantum Realm, but that is now how it works in real life. Elliot says that by using the Cold Atom Lab, scientists can make the Quantum Realm bigger, allowing them to study and learn from it.

Paul Rudd might only play a timeline-traveling superhero, but he is certainly attempting to understand the science behind what his best character is good at. We hope this science is used even more in the potential Ant-Man 4 sequel.

