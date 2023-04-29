Is Mickey’s Rainbow Luau at Tokyo Disney Resort Worth It?

The Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show at Walt Disney World is permanently closed, but those still looking for a tropical piece of paradise should look no further than Tokyo Disney Resort, which is bringing back a fan-favorite luau event this fall.

First introduced in 2015, Mickey’s Rainbow Luau is an extra charge dinner show held at the Polynesian Terrace Restaurant in Tokyo Disneyland, celebrating the rich culture of places such as Tahiti, Hawaii, Samoa, and New Zealand.

In the roughly one-hour show, guests can enjoy Polynesian-style dishes and beverages while watching Mickey Mouse and his friends honor the heritage of milestone celebrations with music and dance styles of the Polynesian islands.

Featuring special themed character appearances, delicious cuisine, hula dancers, comedy sketches, and more, Mickey’s Rainbow Luau quickly became one of the most buzzed-about experiences at Tokyo Disneyland.

Clarice, Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Chip and Dale all got a tropical new look for the show, including floral print tees, hula skirts, leis, and other traditional Polynesian garb.

Sadly, the pandemic shuttered the dinner show in 2020, relegating this experience along with all others to temporary closure for multiple years.

But recently, it was confirmed that Mickey’s Rainbow Luau is gearing up for its Fall 2023 comeback! So what can you expect from the show, and is it worth the hype? According to Guests, the overall consensus is “yes.”

That’s right—Mickey’s Rainbow Luau is back and better than ever after being closed for over three years. Starting September 1, Guests can enjoy the delightful dinner show once again, which promises all the fun and excitement of the original.

Check out the official teaser for Tokyo Disney’s Mickey’s Rainbow Luau below:

This tropical-inspired dinner show experience will take place within the Polynesian Terrace Restaurant in Adventureland four times a night, with prices starting at ¥5500 ($41.07) for B seats, ¥6000 ($44.81) for mid-tier A seats, and ¥6500 ($48.54) for S-tier seats—the best in the house.

Mickey’s Rainbow Luau will mark the first pre-pandemic show to return in its original form, and lasts about 55 minutes.

While the show might have updated certain songs and dances, it’s likely Guests can expect to see similar comedy sketches and musical numbers.

It’s been said that Mickey’s Rainbow Luau is one of the rare tableside dining experiences at Tokyo Disneyland that’s actually worth the additional surcharge, though price-wise, it is on the higher end. But considering Guests get a full song and dance performance included with their tasty meal, they’ll more than likely find it worth the extra cash.

Reservations are required, and Guests looking to purchase tickets can do so here, on the official Tokyo Disneyland Resort website.

Are you excited to experience Mickey’s Rainbow Luau? Let us know in the comments below!