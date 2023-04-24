Disney Park Announces Return of Two Beloved Shows

Nature is healing: two shows are set to return to Tokyo Disneyland over three years since they closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This April marks the 40th anniversary of the Tokyo Disney Resort. To celebrate four decades of Mickey Mouse’s Japan home, the Resort is officially deep into its Dream Go Round event – a celebration that’s ushered in the debut of a new parade, Harmony in Color, and the fireworks spectacular Sky Full of Colors.

Now, the Park is preparing to bring back some of its pre-pandemic magic with the return of two classic Tokyo Disneyland shows.

From September 1, Guests can once again enjoy “Mickey’s Rainbow Luau” at the Polynesian Terrace Restaurant.

The dinner show – which runs for approximately 55 minutes, four times a day – first debuted back in 2016 and sees Mickey and friends honoring the “heritage of milestone celebrations with music and dance styles of the Polynesian islands.”

Meanwhile, September marks the return of an in-house dinner show at The Diamond Horseshoe. Once known as “Mickey & Company,” this has undergone a total makeover in its three-year absence. It’s now known as “The Diamond Variety Master” and will be hosted by Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar. Shows will last approximately 30 minutes and will be held four times a day.

Tickets to both shows – including dinner – start at ¥5,500 ($40.80) per adult and ¥3,500 ($26) for children under 11. Prices vary depending on seating. Booking information will be revealed closer to September 1 on Tokyo Disney Resort’s online reservation and purchase website.



“Mickey’s Rainbow Luau” and “Diamond Variety Master” join Tokyo DisneySea’s “Duffy and Friends’ Wonderful Friendship” as newly-announced dinner shows opening (or reopening) at the Resort over the next few months.

Like most theme parks, Tokyo Disney cut back on its entertainment offerings massively with the dawn of COVID-19. It’s exciting to see some Park staples finally making their grand return – even if we need to wait until September for them to do so.