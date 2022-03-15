Fan-Favorite Disney Experience Finally Returns After Pandemic Disappearance

Walt Disney World Resort has slowly phased back in Disney experiences since it reopened during the pandemic back in 2020.

When the Disney Parks first reopened, no entertainment shows were running and character meet and greets were paused. Now, as we approach the two-year point of when Disney shut down for the pandemic, there are still experiences that are being brought back.

Disney has been doing character meet and greets distanced for several months now and just recently brought back the Festival of Fantasy parade, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire, and introduced an all-new character cavalcade in the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, all at Magic Kingdom.

At this point, entertainment shows have been brought back, but they have been modified to allow for distancing, including updates to choreography and temporarily pausing some show elements to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

Now, it seems Disney is ready to bring back more elements to its shows that will make them resemble what they looked like in pre-pandemic times.

The official Disney Parks TikTok account posted a video to announce a special return to The Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It…is….time 🐵 Tumble Monkeys are making their return this Summer #Disney #DisneyParks #DisneyWorld #AnimalKingdom#FestivalOfTheLionKing #Monkey

The Tumble Monkeys are set to return “this summer” and this is a huge development for any Disney fan hoping to see entertainment at the Disney Parks go back to something similar of what it was before the pandemic.

The Tumble Monkeys are a fan-favorite act in The Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King that perform aerial and acrobatic stunts.

The official description of The Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King reads:

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage